HCR Wealth Advisors Has $960,000 Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celgene were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Celgene by 9,994.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 26.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 30.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celgene by 25.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 390,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Celgene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,197,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,593,000 after buying an additional 231,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

