Head-To-Head Comparison: CSP (CSPI) versus Leidos (LDOS)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.43% 5.89% 1.95% Leidos 5.04% 18.67% 7.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSP and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $111.48 million 0.39 $2.50 million N/A N/A Leidos $10.17 billion 0.94 $366.00 million $3.72 17.19

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than CSP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CSP and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 5 0 2.71

Leidos has a consensus price target of $76.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than CSP.

Dividends

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSP has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. CSP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Leidos beats CSP on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

