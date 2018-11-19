Head to Head Comparison: EQT (EQT) and Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -6.86% 3.77% 2.24% Whiting USA Trust II 26.61% 90.41% 88.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Whiting USA Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.38 billion 1.28 $1.51 billion $1.47 11.54 Whiting USA Trust II $44.81 million 0.90 $5.81 million N/A N/A

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Risk and Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EQT and Whiting USA Trust II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 6 7 0 2.43 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.64%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.4%. EQT pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EQT beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres. The company's EQM Gathering segment is involved in natural gas gathering activities. This segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity, and compression capacity of 189,000 horsepower and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. Its EQM Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. This segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and distribution companies. The company's Gathering segment is involved in the gathering of natural gas assets. This segment operates approximately 178 mile high pressure dry gas gathering system with approximately 5.1 trillion British thermal units of gathering capacity and compression capacity of approximately 85,000 horsepower that connects to five interstate pipelines. Its RMP Water segment assets include water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities, and measurement facilities used to support well completion activities, as well as to collect, and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water. This segment operates access to 29.4 million gallons (MMgal) of water from the Monongahela River and various other regional water sources, as well as to 14.0 MMgal of water from the Ohio River and various other regional water sources. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2017, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 376.7 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 47 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

