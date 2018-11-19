Head-To-Head Comparison: JBS S A/S (JBSAY) and Herman Miller (MLHR)

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get JBS S A/S alerts:

JBS S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Herman Miller pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Herman Miller pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Herman Miller has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Herman Miller is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of JBS S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Herman Miller shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Herman Miller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBS S A/S and Herman Miller’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS S A/S $51.14 billion 0.16 $167.31 million N/A N/A Herman Miller $2.38 billion 0.83 $128.10 million $2.30 14.52

JBS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Herman Miller.

Volatility and Risk

JBS S A/S has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herman Miller has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JBS S A/S and Herman Miller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS S A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Herman Miller 0 0 1 0 3.00

Herman Miller has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Herman Miller’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Herman Miller is more favorable than JBS S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares JBS S A/S and Herman Miller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS S A/S -0.53% 2.64% 0.65% Herman Miller 5.40% 22.22% 10.18%

Summary

Herman Miller beats JBS S A/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS S A/S

JBS S.A., a food company, engages in the processing and trading of animal protein in Brazil and internationally. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb by-products; convenience food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company is also involved in the production, cogeneration, and commercialization of electric power; provision of cattle fattening and transportation services; management of industrial residue; production and commercialization of steel cans, plastic resin, soap base, soap bar, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; and purchase and sale of soybean. In addition, it engages in trading cooked frozen meat; logistic and warehousing operations; and distribution center and harbor, waste management and recycling, tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, and dog biscuits business. The company offers its products under the Swift, Friboi, Seara, Maturatta, Plumrose, Pilgrim's Pride, Gold'n Plump, Gold Kist Farms, Pierce, 1855, Primo, Beehive, Seara, Rezende, LeBon, Agrovêneto, Doriana, Massa Leve, Excelsior, Frangosul, Confiança, Pena Branca, Wilson, Frango Santa Rita, and Macedo. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names. It also offers wood casegoods under the Geiger name; freestanding furniture products under the Abak, Intent, Sense, and Envelop names; and healthcare products under the Palisade, Compass, Nala, Ava, and Nemschoff names, as well as provides Thrive portfolio of ergonomic solutions and textiles, and data analytics solutions. In addition, the company provides products for residential settings under the Eames, Nelson, Bubble Lamps, Airia, Ardea, Bumper, Burdick Group, Everywhere tables, Claw, Caper, Distil, Envelope, Formwork, Full Round, H Frame, I Beam, Landmark, Logic Mini, Logic Power Access Solutions, Renew, Rolled Arm, Scissor, Sled, Soft Pad, Swoop, Tone, Twist, Ward Bennett, and Wireframe names. Its products are used in institutional environments, including offices and related conference, lobby, and lounge areas, as well as general public areas, such as transportation terminals; health/science environments comprising hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities; industrial and educational settings; and residential and other environments. The company markets its products through its sales staff, own dealer network, independent dealers and retailers, and independent contract office furniture dealers, as well as through e-commerce Website. Herman Miller, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for JBS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.