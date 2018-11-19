Head to Head Review: Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.24 million 2.60 -$10.71 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $93.47 million 12.00 -$92.18 million ($0.87) -8.66

Pressure Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Volatility & Risk

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pressure Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential downside of 18.99%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Pressure Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -520.24% N/A -518.50% Pacific Biosciences of California -110.10% -91.12% -59.60%

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

