Head-To-Head Survey: China Biologic Products (CBPO) versus NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 15.50% 11.44% 10.10% NanoString Technologies -58.11% -206.80% -50.85%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Biologic Products and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $370.41 million 6.66 $67.94 million $4.95 15.04 NanoString Technologies $114.90 million 4.54 -$43.56 million ($1.84) -9.19

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Biologic Products and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 3 1 0 2.25 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

China Biologic Products currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%. Given China Biologic Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe China Biologic Products is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

