Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 175,000 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $57,840,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21,562.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 827,343 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,149 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

