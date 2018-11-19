Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.08 Million Position in Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215,058 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.30% of Transcat worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Transcat by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Singular Research raised their target price on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of TRNS opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.35.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,639 shares of company stock valued at $109,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

