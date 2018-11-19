Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Compass Point set a $20.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

