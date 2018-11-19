Hecla Mining (HL) versus LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LYNAS CORP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hecla Mining and LYNAS CORP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 LYNAS CORP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 79.26%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than LYNAS CORP LTD/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.14 -$23.51 million $0.10 25.80 LYNAS CORP LTD/S $290.04 million 3.86 $41.16 million N/A N/A

LYNAS CORP LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and LYNAS CORP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -5.18% 0.60% 0.38% LYNAS CORP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats LYNAS CORP LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company also owns interests in the Fire Creek mine located primarily in Lander County, Nevada; the Hollister mine located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Midas property located northeast of Winnemucca, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About LYNAS CORP LTD/S

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. It also owns, develops, and operates Lynas advanced materials plant located in Kuantan, Malaysia; and Mount Weld concentration plant located in Western Australia. In addition, the company offers corporate services. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

