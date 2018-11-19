Hedge (HDG) Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last Week

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Hedge has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on exchanges. Hedge has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00019908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00136791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00210197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.08151296 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

