Helmerich & Payne (HP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Helmerich & Payne’s ranking:

Shares of HP stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

