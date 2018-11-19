Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €114.13 ($132.70).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €99.82 ($116.07) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

