Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €114.13 ($132.70).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €100.05 ($116.34) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

