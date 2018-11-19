Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.42 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,731 shares of company stock worth $18,584,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $271.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

