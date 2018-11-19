Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $17.89 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 280.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 59.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

