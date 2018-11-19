HiCoin (XHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $844.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, HiCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $844.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

