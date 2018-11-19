Highland Capital Management LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 132,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,335,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,922,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,061.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $738.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price target (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,359 shares of company stock valued at $76,841,496 over the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/highland-capital-management-lp-acquires-1000-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.