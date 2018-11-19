Highlands Natural Resources (HNR) Shares Down 21.8%

Highlands Natural Resources PLC (LON:HNR) shares were down 21.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13). Approximately 2,302,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 687,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.60 ($0.16).

About Highlands Natural Resources (LON:HNR)

Highlands Natural Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds interests in Helios Two project covering approximately 59,033 acres located in Custer, Carter, and Fallon counties, Montana; and approximately 3,952 acres of land comprising the Gravity, a shallow natural gas prospect located in Emmons county, North Dakota, as well as a uranium acreage covering approximately 1,384 acres located in Grand county, Utah, the United States.

