Highpower International (HPJ) vs. Arotech (ARTX) Head to Head Survey

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Highpower International alerts:

Highpower International has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arotech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Highpower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Arotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Highpower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highpower International and Arotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International $244.17 million 0.17 $16.77 million N/A N/A Arotech $98.72 million 0.74 $3.83 million $0.16 17.19

Highpower International has higher revenue and earnings than Arotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highpower International and Arotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Highpower International and Arotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33% Arotech 5.72% 7.38% 4.59%

Summary

Highpower International beats Arotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.