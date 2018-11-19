Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 31,531.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners comprises about 1.2% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,839,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,178,000 after buying an additional 6,038,348 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1,039,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 3,470,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 2,890,881 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,113,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

