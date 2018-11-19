Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Receives $44.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,519 shares of company stock worth $2,003,965 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,131,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 927,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,609,000 after acquiring an additional 671,524 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,593,000 after acquiring an additional 535,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. 2,482,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,599. Hologic has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

