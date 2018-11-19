Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,119,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $789,299,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,772,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.16.

Shares of HD opened at $177.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $166.06 and a 12 month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

