Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 155.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

