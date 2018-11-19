Honeywell International Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Honeywell International Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,654,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,604 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,078,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of KO opened at $50.17 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,675,917. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

