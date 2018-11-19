Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY18 guidance at $1.81-1.95 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

In other news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna T. Brady sold 48,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,970,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

