Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

