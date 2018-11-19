Houston American Energy (HUSA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 3,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

