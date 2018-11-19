HRT Financial LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Visa Inc (V)

HRT Financial LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $140.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

