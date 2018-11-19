Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Stake Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 435.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,026,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,568,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,103,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,535,000 after acquiring an additional 458,568 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,044,000 after acquiring an additional 127,405 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $665,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HPP opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Stake Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp-stake-lifted-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ.html.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is areal estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Media & Entertainment Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.