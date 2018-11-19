Huntsman Co. (HUN) Insider Rohit Aggarwal Sells 2,579 Shares

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $56,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rohit Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of Huntsman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $172,043.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Huntsman by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 262,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

