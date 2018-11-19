Hush Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $536,110.00 and $76.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.02032935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00525079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00189439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00011131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00030438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,208,125 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

