Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Ichor worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR opened at $16.76 on Monday. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,675 shares of company stock worth $328,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ichor-holdings-ltd-ichr-shares-bought-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.