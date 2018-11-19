IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,132 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $84,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $965,278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,169,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,914,000 after buying an additional 81,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total transaction of $1,441,227.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $666,807.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,129. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $201.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

