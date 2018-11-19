IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

