Imax Corp (IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Imax reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.64%.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $29.00 price objective on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 27,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,573. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Imax has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

In other Imax news, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $220,875.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

