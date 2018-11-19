Immersion (IMMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

IMMR opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 62.41%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Lacey bought 6,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth H. Traub bought 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

