Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

IRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 332,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,742. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $889.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,592,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,192,000 after buying an additional 996,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,622,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 715,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,737,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 852,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 547,081 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

