India Coin (INDIA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

India Coin (CURRENCY:INDIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One India Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, India Coin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. India Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of India Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get India Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00133359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00207934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.83 or 0.09156347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008628 BTC.

India Coin Coin Profile

India Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. India Coin’s official Twitter account is @india_coin. India Coin’s official website is www.indiacoin.club.

India Coin Coin Trading

India Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as India Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire India Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy India Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for India Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for India Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.