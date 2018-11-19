INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) versus Healthier Choices Management (HCMC) Critical Review

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and Healthier Choices Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDIVIOR PLC/S 10.36% N/A N/A Healthier Choices Management -118.88% -2,225.46% -131.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDIVIOR PLC/S and Healthier Choices Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.09 billion 1.73 $58.00 million $1.80 7.20 Healthier Choices Management $12.96 million 0.45 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Healthier Choices Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for INDIVIOR PLC/S and Healthier Choices Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of INDIVIOR PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats Healthier Choices Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

