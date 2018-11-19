Indoor Harvest (INQD) vs. Moog (MOG.B) Head-To-Head Contrast

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Indoor Harvest and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -948.81% Moog 3.56% 13.09% 5.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Moog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indoor Harvest does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Moog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest $160,000.00 12.56 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Moog $2.71 billion 1.08 $96.51 million N/A N/A

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Summary

Moog beats Indoor Harvest on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Moog

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

