Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon’s fourth quarter earnings and revenues increase year-over-year. Strength in ATV, PMM and IPC segments drove top line growth. Robust adoption of electric drive train devices, AC/DC and DC/DC conversion, industrial automation appliances are key catalysts. Further, increasing production capacity and demand of products utilized in wind power plants benefited top-line. Favorable seasonal demand for smartphone devices is a positive. Solid demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a tailwind. However, DSS segment revenues declined due to a lackluster payment and government ID market.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

