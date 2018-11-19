Infosys (INFY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 2.63

News headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $9.33 on Monday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

