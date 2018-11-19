Infosys Ltd (INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Infosys posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

NYSE INFY remained flat at $$9.33 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,367. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.