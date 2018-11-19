ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 18,321 PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,862,000 after buying an additional 1,850,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 278,600 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

