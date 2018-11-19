ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

