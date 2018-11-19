ING Groep NV Grows Stake in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $116,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $99.77 on Monday. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

