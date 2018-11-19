ING Groep NV Has $697,000 Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Apache were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Apache by 4.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Apache by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 133,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other news, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $152,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at $452,808.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ING Groep NV Has $697,000 Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ing-groep-nv-has-697000-holdings-in-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.