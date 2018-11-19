ING Groep NV (INGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.60 ($16.98).

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting €14.35 ($16.69). 27,950,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,000. ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

