Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR stock opened at $104.35 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

